High time for Ukraine peace deal — US Congresswoman Luna

WASHINGTON, September 7. /TASS/. It's time for Russia and Ukraine to make peace, Anna Paulina Luna, a member of the US House of Representatives (R-Florida), said.

"This peace deal is long overdue. Washington needs to come to the reality that the war cannot continue and the peace deal will be a good thing for Americans regarding trade opportunity etc.," she wrote on X, commenting on the visits by US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow and Kiev.

In an X post on September 4, she expressed hope that their talks would be successful and warned against being taken in by warmongers.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Witkoff and Kushner had promised to relay to Kiev Russian President Vladimir Putin's assessments on how to settle the conflict.

Following the Moscow and Kiev visits, Witkoff stated that these trips had yielded "‘substantive progress" in the negotiating process on the Ukrainian settlement.