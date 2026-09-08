US envoys bring worse peace terms to Kiev than before — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner offered Kiev worse terms for a peace agreement than those previously proposed to Ukraine, lawmaker Anna Skorokhod said.

"Not only was there no breakthrough, but they arrived with even worse terms than before. <…> They brought worse terms. Previously, no constitutional amendments or recognition of territories were required. Now, they are demanding them. There are also a number of nuances that I don’t want to disclose since the information was obtained through secret channels," she noted in an interview with Ukrainian reporter Vitaly Dikoy.

Earlier, the Axios news outlet reported, citing sources, reported that US envoys told Vladimir Zelensky that they wanted to achieve a breakthrough in the talks on the Ukrainian settlement before winter. On September 5, Witkoff and Kushner visited Moscow, where they were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they held talks with Zelensky in Kiev.