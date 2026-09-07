DPRK defense minister describes military cooperation by South Korea, US, Japan as threat

SEOUL, September 7. /TASS/. DPRK Defense Minister Kim Song-gi has described the deepening military cooperation between the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan as a threat to regional security.

"US-led military demonstrations are being held one after another, without any break in time or space, as military cooperation between the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea evolves into a dangerous offensive alliance with nuclear elements. This reality poses a serious security threat, pushing instability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond to the brink," the Korean Central News Agency quoted the defense minister as saying.

Kim Song-gi pointed to the Freedom Edge exercises, which the United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan have been conducting since September 7. Meanwhile, the United States is set to begin the Orient Shield exercises with Japan and Australia on September 8.

"Not content with this, the United States plans to deploy a multipurpose ground-force maneuver group, including special forces, to the Republic of Korea this year. The unit is designed to provide military deterrence against neighboring countries along the ‘first island chain’ in the Asia-Pacific region," the minister added.

"The DPRK Armed Forces adhere to the principle of maintaining unwavering military readiness in fulfilling their constitutional duty to deter hostile forces that threaten national security and punish provocateurs," Kim Song-gi said.

It was announced in late August that Kim Song-gi had assumed the post of DPRK defense minister.