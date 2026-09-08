Russia’s discussions with US envoys on Ukraine based on Trump’s position — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The discussions with US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow are based on US President Donald Trump’s position, which includes not drawing Ukraine into NATO and acknowledging the realities on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"The essence of what was discussed is based on the position that President Trump outlined on Ukrainian affairs as soon as he returned to the Oval Office (from the summit in Anchorage - TASS). Specifically, first, he said to stop even trying to bring Ukraine into NATO. He said that this had been clear long before [Russian President Vladimir] Putin: the issue is closed, and there’s no need to try to reopen it. And the second element of the US’ position is recognizing the realities on the ground," the top diplomat said.

On August 15, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump met at a military base in Alaska for the first time since 2021. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff. In a statement to the press following the talks, Putin said that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. On August 16, 2025, Putin announced at a meeting in the Kremlin that the talks had been substantive and were bringing the parties closer to the necessary solutions. For his part, Trump stated that reaching agreements on settling the conflict in Ukraine now depends on Vladimir Zelensky.