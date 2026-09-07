Russia approves agreement on peaceful cooperation in space with Serbia

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian government has signed a draft agreement between Russia and Serbia in research and the peaceful use of outer space, according to a resolution released on the official website of legal information.

Among other fields, potential cooperation includes outer space exploration, space medicine, remote Earth sensing, satellite systems, space meteorology, and manned space flights.

The cooperation plan includes creating conditions for activities associated with space launches and the use of spacecraft, joint research projects, exchanges in technology, skills and material resources as well as the provision of conditions for special agreements and contracts.

The government has authorized the state-run space corporation Roscosmos in collaboration with the Russian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with the Serb side and sign a 10-year contract upon the singing of the agreement, with extensions for a period of five years, unless either side decides to terminate it.