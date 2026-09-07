Three-day moratorium on strikes on Kiev expires

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. A three-day moratorium on strikes on Kiev, introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with US negotiators’ visit to Ukraine, has expired.

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5 and Kiev on September 6.

As Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously told TASS, the supreme commander-in-chief ordered that no strikes be carried out against Kiev for three days starting at midnight on September 5. At a Kremlin meeting with US negotiators Witkoff and Kushner on the evening of September 5, Putin himself said that Moscow had received the request through official channels.

Putin also noted that the Ukrainian side "significantly reduced strikes on Russian territory, including Moscow."

"The Ukrainian authorities have published their call for a broader three-day truce, but we have never agreed on this with them," the Russian president said.