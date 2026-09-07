Zaporozhye NPP wants to restore its second power line to enhance its nuclear safety

MELITOPOL, September 7. /TASS/. It is necessary to restore power to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) via the Dneprovskaya power line to better ensure nuclear safety, according to a post on the facility’s channel in messaging app Max.

"To improve the reliability of power supply and enhance nuclear and radiation safety, it is necessary to restore and commission the second 750-kV Dneprovskaya power line, as well as ensure regular fuel supplies for backup diesel generators," it said.

According to the ZNPP, the radiation situation at the facility and around it is stable and is within natural background levels after external power supplies had been restored via the 330 kW Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line.

Since March 24, the ZNPP has been fed through the only remaining power line, Ferrosplavnaya-1, after the shutdown of its second high-voltage line Dneprovskaya, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said. Both lines run across Ukraine-controlled territories.

ZNPP director Yury Chernichuk told TASS earlier that the facility’s safety level has been decreased by half because of the damaged power line.