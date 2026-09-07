Alrosa transfers largest gem-quality diamond in Russian history to state repository

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The largest gem-quality diamond in Russia's history, a rare amber-colored stone weighing 468.3 carats, has been transferred to Gokhran, the state precious metals and gems repository, Aisen Nikolaev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The diamond has already been handed over to Gokhran," Nikolaev said.

Russian diamond miner Alrosa recovered the 468.30-carat crystal, which measures 56x54x22 millimeters and features a unique fancy amber color, in Yakutia. Discovered in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in World War II, the diamond was named to honor the historic milestone.

Nikolaev had previously told TASS that such a unique find should either remain with Alrosa or be transferred to Russia's state repository, Gokhran.

The Eastern Economic Forum was held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 EEF was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS serving as the general media partner.