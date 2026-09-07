Russia competes at int’l level in 39 sports events on Olympic program — deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian athletes are now officially allowed to participate internationally in 39 sports events on the Olympic Summer Games program, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Monday.

"Overall, the Russian Sports Ministry carries out systematic work regarding the return of our athletes to the international stage," Chernyshenko stated at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. "They have already been allowed to participate in 39 competitions listed on the Summer Olympics program as well as in Sambo [wrestling]."

"I would like to note that our athletes already participate in international tournaments under the national flag and the country’s anthem in 23 various sports competitions," he continued.

"In 2026, Russian athletes plan to compete in 60 World and European Championships that have 29 Olympic sports events on their schedule. Our team is currently gearing up for the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, which will be held in the first half of November. Russian athletes will be represented there in 14 various sports competitions," Chernyshenko added.

In July, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments. This recommendation applied to both individual and team sports. Numerous international sports federations followed the proposal.

Later on, some of the international sports federations decided to lift all previously imposed restrictions not only for youth athletes but for all athletes at various levels from Russia and Belarus.