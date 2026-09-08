Russian Post to receive anti-drone guns — document

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian government has added anti-drone guns to the list of service and civilian weapons and special equipment provided to postal employees, according to a cabinet document reviewed by TASS.

The list already includes 9 mm pistols, particularly for personnel transporting cash, rubber-bullet weapons, stun guns, bulletproof vests and other protective equipment. It has now been expanded to include specialized equipment for "countering unmanned aircraft, underwater and surface vessels and craft, unmanned vehicles and other automated unmanned systems."

Weapons on the list are issued in accordance with standards also set by the government. Employees’ duties, including guarding post offices, escorting cash shipments and certain other tasks, determine both the types of weapons issued and the ammunition allocated for proficiency training.