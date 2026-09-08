MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russia had warned Ukraine that a response to terrorist attacks on civilian targets would inevitably follow and entail more severe consequences, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the online project "Sama Menshova."

"We warned that Ukrainian terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, including oil refineries, would trigger a retaliatory response that would be far more severe for Ukraine," he noted. "That is precisely what is happening now."

Touching upon the "pace and depth of rhetoric" in Russia's communication with its detractors, the foreign policy chief pointed out that "what matters most is not rhetoric, but real life." "We used rhetoric to issue clear, unequivocal warnings about a number of things," he emphasized.

Lavrov directed one such warning at London: "Britain, represented by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, said it would stand with Ukraine to the end. Since Ukraine's end is not a happy one, I pity Britain."