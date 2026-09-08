Seven vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz on September 7 — media

LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. Seven vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, compared with eight on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing analytics company Kpler.

Traffic through the strait declined after Iran threatened to retaliate against any new US attacks, according to the news agency.

Meanwhile, traffic increased through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which leads into the Gulf of Aden in the Arabian Sea. A total of 29 cargo vessels transited the strait on Monday, up from 17 the previous day.

These figures could change because some vessels were sailing with their transponders switched off, Kpler experts noted.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, overnight into July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.