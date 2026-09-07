ECHR takes up Russian figure skater’s complaint over ban

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted for consideration a complaint by Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to impose a four-year ban on her for violating anti-doping rules, the court’s press service reported.

On January 29, 2024, CAS banned Valieva for four years for an anti-doping rule violation. Her suspension was backdated to December 25, 2021. Under the CAS ruling, she was stripped of her gold medal from the 2022 European Championships; gold from the 2021 Russian Championships, silver from the 2022 Russian Championships, and bronze from the 2023 Russian Championships; silver from the 2023 Russian Grand Prix Final; as well as medals from individual stages of the tournament.

On October 8, 2025, the Swiss Federal Tribunal rejected an application to revise the CAS decision in Valieva’s case. The court ordered the skater to pay 7,000 Swiss francs (about $8,600) in legal costs and 8,000 francs (about $9,900) each in compensation to the International Skating Union and the World Anti-Doping Agency.