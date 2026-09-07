Rosoboronexport building aircraft, air defense systems maintenance facilities in Africa

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Service infrastructure for the repair and maintenance of Russian aircraft, naval equipment, armored vehicles, and air defense systems is being built in Africa, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of the arms exporter Rosoboronexport and deputy chairman of Soyuzmash, told TASS.

"Rosoboronexport has extensive experience in building service and repair centers for Russian products on customers’ territories. "In African countries, service infrastructure for aircraft, naval, and armored vehicles, as well as air defense systems, is currently under construction or planned," he said ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

Mikheyev earlier noted that African countries’ interest in Russian military products is growing every year.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at the El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.