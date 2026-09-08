WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. November’s US midterm elections will most likely strengthen the Democrats’ position in Congress but are unlikely to improve the legislature’s attitude toward Russia, former US Congressman Dennis Kucinich told TASS.

"I think the Democrats will take back the House of Representatives," remarked Kucinich, who represented Ohio in the lower chamber of Congress from 1997 to 2013. He suggested that the opposition Democratic Party could win "10-20 seats" more than the ruling Republican Party, while allowing for a wider margin. "The question is, if that happens, will the policies change in any dramatic way? I’m not so sure of that yet," he stressed. "As far as the Senate, I think the Senate could be close. At this point, it appears the Democrats might have a slight edge in the Senate, maybe 51 to 49," added the former lawmaker, who ran for president in 2004 and 2008 and served as mayor of Cleveland, Ohio.

Asked whether Congress’s overall attitude toward Russia might become any less hostile after the midterms, Kucinich replied: "I wish I could give you a yes answer, but here’s the concern that I have: if the Democrats resume control of the House of Representatives, there are still many Democrats in office who are working under the misunderstanding of the nature of the conflict <...> regarding Russia." "People have to get informed and understand how the war in Ukraine started," Kucinich said. Earlier, he noted that US actions were the main cause of the conflict. In his view, Democrats should also acknowledge that claims of Russian interference in US elections are unfounded. Kucinich co-founded a working group in the House of Representatives to promote friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation with Russia.

The US midterm elections will take place on November 3, with a third of the Senate and all seats in the House of Representatives up for election. Republicans currently control both chambers of Congress.