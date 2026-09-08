Ukraine’s strikes lead to further escalation, tough Russian response — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s latest series of strikes on civilian infrastructure has only led to another round of escalation and a tough response from Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"What has Ukraine achieved in this regard? A response from Russia: powerful strikes on logistics, the military-industrial complex and systems supporting Ukrainian armed formations," he said.

"Has Ukraine thus <...> moved closer to peace? No. Ukraine has created conditions for a new escalation. Therefore, accusations that Russia is working toward escalation are categorically untrue," Miroshnik added.