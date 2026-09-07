Russia’s Su-57 fighter proves superiority in real combat — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet has proven its superiority in real combat conditions against an adversary equipped with modern air defense systems, electronic warfare systems, and aircraft, CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"Among the most notable examples is the Su-57E fighter, equipped with modern internal-carriage mounted air-to-air weapons designed for fifth-generation aircraft. The Su-57 has proven its superiority in actual combat operations against an adversary equipped with modern air defense systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and aircraft. Its acquisition will enable the partner country’s air force to secure a long-term strategic advantage in the region and significantly strengthen its own defense capabilities," Mikheyev said ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.