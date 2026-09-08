LONDON, September 8. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is mistaken about Ukraine’s chances of defeating Russia, Owen Matthews, a columnist for The Spectator, argued.

Matthews also described Zelensky’s belief that Kiev can halt the slow but steady advance of Russian troops as another delusion. As winter approaches, Ukraine is about to run out of "not only Patriot missiles and men for the front lines, but money to fight on," he wrote.

Matthews also noted that Vladimir Zelensky faces a "perfect political storm" at home. He cited a series of corruption scandals, investigations into members of Zelensky’s inner circle, a conflict involving a shoot-out between the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), and fraud, waste and mismanagement in defense procurement.