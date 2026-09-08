Polish military reports scrambling aircraft over Russian activity in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Poland has scrambled military aircraft in response to what Warsaw sees as Russian long-range aviation activity in Ukraine, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported.

"Military aircraft have begun operating in Polish airspace. Ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been placed on alert," the command said on X.

According to the statement, these actions are "of a preventive nature" and aimed at ensuring the security of the country’s regions bordering Ukraine.