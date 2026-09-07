External power supply to Zaporozhye NPP restored — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. External power supply to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) via the Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line has been restored, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

"External power supply to the Zaporozhye NPP via the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line has been restored. The facility that has been fed solely by its own diesel generators since August 20 has switched to external power and is operating routinely," he said in a statement.

He thanked all agencies and ministries that facilitated the ceasefire needed to conduct repair works. "First of all, they are the defense and foreign ministries, and the National Guard Service. I would also like to noted the IAEA’s mediatory efforts," he added.