Decisions on BRICS expansion unlikely to be reached at summit in New Delhi — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. No decisions on further BRICS expansion are expected at the summit of the organization, which will be held on September 12-13 in New Delhi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with TASS Analytical Center ahead of the BRICS Summit.

"At the summit in New Delhi, I don’t expect any decisions regarding the further expansion of the association. It goes for all categories: whether it’s full membership or partnership. I don’t expect it. Although there is a fairly impressive list of countries that are reiterating their intention to join BRICS," Ryabkov noted.