Situation around Iran is most pressing political issue for BRICS, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The situation around Iran is the most pressing issue on the BRICS political agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"With regard to Iran, the situation is complicated by the fact that there are countries within BRICS that take a sharply critical stance toward what Tehran is doing and has been doing recently," he said in an interview with the TASS Analytical Center ahead of the association’s summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

"And in general, the situation in the Gulf is the most pressing political issue for BRICS members," he added.

"I can imagine a situation where this issue, in discussions between the leaders and during the drafting of the final document, which, by the way, we are currently working on very intensively, will require a long time to address. And as of today, I cannot predict what the outcome will be," he noted.