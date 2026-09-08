Lavrov compares the West to 'a wounded beast that is becoming far more dangerous'

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has compared the current West to a wounded beast that is becoming far more dangerous.

"In historical terms, the West – and Europe in particular--is a severely wounded beast. It is becoming far more dangerous. There is less stability today than there was in the 1970s," he said in an interview with the online project "Sama Menshova."

He pointed out that there can be no artificial preservation of Western dominance, which has lasted for over 500 years. The West must defend its position in fair competition--something it has never known how to do throughout its history, just as it has never lived honestly or succeeded independently, having always survived at the expense of others.

"The West's loss of its objective capacity to run the show is leading it to seek dominance through completely unscrupulous methods: sanctions, or even direct intervention, up to and including military action. They are simply clinging to the last opportunities to maintain their dominance," Lavrov said.

New centers of a multipolar world are now emerging, the minister noted.

"China is the most powerful, rapidly growing power--everyone sees this. But the Americans and their allies have no desire to simply fade into the background or acknowledge that China has overtaken them based on the rules established after World War II as the foundation of the global monetary, financial, and trading system," Lavrov noted.

"For instance, China and other BRICS nations--including Russia--are already entitled to a much larger share of voting power in the IMF's 'share capital' than they currently hold. Yet, everything is being blocked by the Americans, who have veto power," he said.