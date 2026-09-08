Russia’s not seeking de-dollarization — Kremlin

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI, September 8. /TASS/. Russia is not seeking de-dollarization, however, since some countries do not allow Russia to use their currencies in trade, Russia uses its own, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing for Indian media ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"It's not because we are aiming for de-dollarization, for getting rid of US dollars. No. To the contrary, we're open to every acceptable methods of payments. But you know that certain countries are using some national currencies as a tool for political pressure," Peskov said adding that such countries "are introducing sanctions based on their national currencies."

"So, if they don't let us use their money, we use our own money," he pointed out. He reiterated that using national currencies in settlements is "a mutually beneficial process."