Death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 4,380 - health ministry

BEIRUT, September 7. /TASS/. As many as 28 people died and 69 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past three days, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll among the Lebanese since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 4,381, with 12,402 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, Israeli warplanes are still seen in Lebanon’s airspace. In the afternoon, they carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Kfar Tibnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa. No reports on the consequences of these attacks are currently available.

In the border regions, the towns of El-Mansouri and Houla were bombed, resulting in civilian casualties.