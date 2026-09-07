Thousands attend funeral of ex-Bosnian Serb military leader Mladic in Belgrade

BELGRADE, September 7. /TASS/. Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic was buried at the Topcider cemetery in Belgrade on Monday, with thousands of people coming to see the military man put to rest, a TASS correspondent reported.

Mladic’s son Darko thanked everybody who took part in the ceremony. The crowds chanted "hero" as they bid farewell to the late general with applause. Soldiers of the Serb Army saluted him by firing their guns in the air.

Earlier on Monday, Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia led a funeral service at the Church of St. Luka where Mladic lay in state. The coffin containing the general’s body was carried out of the church and slid into the back of a hearse by Serb Army servicemen wearing field uniforms as church bells rang out.