Russia plans to launch serial production of domestic aircraft in Far East

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A development strategy for Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District through 2030 outlines plans to establish the serial production of domestic short- and long-haul aircraft within the region.

According to the document, the initiative aims to launch the serial production of regional aircraft using domestic components to meet the needs of local airlines and replace the aging aircraft fleet. Furthermore, the strategy envisions defining parameters for developing a domestic long-haul aircraft and setting up its assembly lines in the Far East.

The strategy also calls for renewing the regional fleet with aircraft adapted for remote operations, specifically the SJ-100 (SSJ-NEW), Il-114-300, and Baikal (LMS-901) models, alongside Mi-171A3 helicopters.