Bridge on DPRK border to boost cooperation — Russian prime minister

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. A new road link between Russia and North Korea will further strengthen bilateral ties and unlock opportunities to expand trade and economic cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a meeting with his deputies on Monday.

The head of government noted that earlier in the day, the newly built modern bridge over the Tumen River, between Khasan in Russia's Far East and Tumangang in North Korea, a joint project with the DPRK, officially opened to traffic.

"This is the first direct road link that will bind Russia and the DPRK even closer and provide excellent opportunities to boost trade and economic cooperation, primarily for Russia's Far Eastern regions," Mishustin said. He added that the bridge was constructed in a very short timeframe to fulfill agreements reached by the leaders of both nations.