At least two killed in Houthi missile attack on refugee camp — TV

RABAT, September 7. /TASS/. At least two people died after a Houthi missile attack on a refugee camp in the northern part of the Yemeni Marib governorate, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

"At least two teenagers were killed in the attack on the camp in Marib," it said, adding that several people more were wounded.

Al Hadath reported earlier that the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah had launched a ballistic missile at a camp for displaced persons.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. The Houthi rebels delivered a massive missile strike on the Red Sea port of Mokha on August 14, resulting in the port’s complete halt.