Progress MS-33 ends its 6-month mission — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Progress MS-33 cargo spacecraft has completed its mission, with its non-combustible structural components splashing down into the Pacific Ocean away from inhabited areas, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The Progress MS-33, which had been operating as part of the Russian segment of the International Space Station since March, was de-orbited, entered the dense layers of the atmosphere, and disintegrated. The unburned structural components of the spacecraft fell into a non-navigable area of the Pacific Ocean," it said.

The Progress MS-33 undocked from the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station ahead of the arrival of a new cargo spacecraft at 6:18 p.m. Moscow time (3:18 p.m. GMT). The spacecraft was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on April 26 and docked to the ISS two days later. It delivered around 2.5 metric tons of cargoes, including 1,211 kilograms of dry cargo for the ISS-74 crew and station systems, equipment for the Sun-Terahertz experiment, 828 kilograms of propellant to refuel the station, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kilograms oxygen to replenish the station’s atmosphere.