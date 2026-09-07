Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 53 times over past day

DONETSK, September 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 53 times over the past 24 hours, injuring 14 civilians, the department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"We recorded 53 armed attacks by Ukrainian forces <…> over the past 24 hours. Reports were received of 14 civilians being injured, including a child born in 2010," the statement reads.

According to the department, Ukrainian forces fired 65 munitions. Three residential buildings, five civilian infrastructure facilities, trucks, passenger cars and electric locomotives were damaged.