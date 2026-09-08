BEIJING, September 8. /TASS/. Western countries are pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine only to create a pause in hostilities so they can rearm and prepare for a new phase of escalation; therefore, Russia will not agree to this, Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told reporters.

"In reality, it’s not the most rewarding task to predict when a ceasefire will take effect, because from Russia’s perspective, a ceasefire is merely a tool to be used to achieve certain goals. That is, we first agree on the fundamental aspects of a peaceful settlement, and then we use the ceasefire, for example, to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the territory of the Donetsk Region and from other Russian constitutional territories," he said at the Russian Cultural Center in Beijing.

"In other words, it can be used for other purposes, but an unconditional ceasefire works exclusively within the Western paradigm. That is, a ceasefire is used solely to rearm, rebuild, fortify, and supply new weapons - to prepare for a new escalation. Under no circumstances will the Russian side agree to allow time for preparing a new escalation," the diplomat concluded.