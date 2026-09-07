Yemeni authorities intend to regain control over capital city of Sana — TV

RABAT, September 7. /TASS/. Yemeni authorities intend to regain control over the country’s official capital, the city of Sana, which has been held by the Houthis from the rebel movement Ansar Allah since 2015, Al Jazeera said.

According to an aide to the Yemeni defense minister, "a decision has been made to liberate Sana." In his words, this way "the issue [of the confrontation with the Houthis] will be settled." No further details were provided.

The armed confrontation between the Saudi-backed government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. The Houthi rebels delivered a massive missile strike on the Red Sea port of Mokha on August 14, resulting in the port’s complete halt.