Russia to achieve its goals on battlefield if West rejects compromise — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine on the battlefield if the West refuses to compromise.

"So be it. If Western diplomacy boils down to holding back countries that put forward reasonable, balanced, compromise initiatives, then so be it," the Russian foreign minister said in an interview with the Sama Menshova online project.

"That means we will achieve our goals not at the negotiating table, which would be preferable for us, and Anchorage proved that, but on the battlefield, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated," Lavrov said.