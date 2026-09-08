Russian diplomats doing everything to help families of those missing in Nepal — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russian diplomats are doing everything possible to help the relatives of Russian citizens missing after flooding in Nepal, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I contacted our embassy in Nepal, and they explained what they are doing. They know all the relatives by name and are in direct contact with them, as well as with the Nepalese government. I think we will explain a little later just how much our embassy in Beijing is doing in this situation," she said.

"But I assure you that every possible measure has been taken to ensure that our diplomats in both Nepal and China provide support to our citizens searching for their loved ones," the diplomat stressed.

Zakharova emphasized that Russia and its Foreign Ministry never abandon their citizens. "We always stand up for every single person. Take Nepal: I have received calls from relatives searching for their loved ones, fully aware of how difficult the situation is. Simply reading out the lines of a statement drafted by our experts was not enough for me. When people’s lives are at stake, I always pick up the phone myself and contact our embassies and the diplomats handling the situation, to be absolutely certain that everything possible is indeed being done," she concluded.

Flooding in Nepal

A powerful flash flood struck northern Nepal on August 26. It was triggered by an avalanche on the border with China, about 20 km northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A torrent of rock and debris surged more than 70 km along a riverbed at tremendous speed, destroying settlements and flooding a vast area. More than 1,300 people have reportedly died.

The disaster left 32,000 families homeless, destroyed about 7,500 homes and severely disrupted vital infrastructure in central Nepal. Nearly 5,000 people, including 589 foreign nationals, remain missing. The Moscow embassy’s list of missing persons includes 12 Russians.