Russian stock market reverses to decline after opening gains

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has reversed to a decline after an initial rise at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange (MOEX) data shows. The yuan exchange rate is up.

At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX and RTS indices edged up by 0.17% to 2,269.53 and 829.22 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. At the opening, the yuan exchange rate rose by 7.15 kopecks from the previous close to 12.964 rubles.

By 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index slipped by 0.19% to 2,261.27 points, while the RTS index fell to 826.48 points (-0.19%). Meanwhile, the yuan pared its gains, trading at 12.9 rubles (+1.1 kopecks).

The MOEX2 index (with an additional trading session code) rose by 0.41% to 2,275.02 points at the opening of the morning session, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.