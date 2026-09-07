Russia’s Northern Fleet frigate conducts training launch of Oniks missile in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko has fired an Oniks cruise missile at a coastal target in the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As part of scheduled combat training exercises, the Northern Fleet frigate Admiral Golovko fired an Oniks cruise missile at a coastal target. The launch was carried out from the Barents Sea toward the Chizha training range in the Arkhangelsk Region," the statement said.

The ministry specified that the target was over 300 km away from the ship.

"According to live recording data, the missile launch was successful, with all flight and technical parameters confirmed. Northern Fleet Commander Admiral Konstantin Kabantsov noted that during the preparation and execution of the launch, the frigate’s crew demonstrated professionalism and naval proficiency," the ministry added.

The multi-purpose missile frigate Admiral Golovko--one of the newest Project 22350 frigates--was commissioned into the Russian Navy on December 25, 2023, and arrived at the Northern Fleet in January 2024. The ship is equipped with high-precision long-range missile systems, including the hypersonic Tsirkon missiles.

In 2024-2025, it repeatedly participated in various Russian Navy exercises involving the practical use of all types of weapons.

In 2025, the Admiral Golovko undertook its first long-range deployment, participated in the Russian-Egyptian Friendship Bridge 2025 exercise, and, for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, together with the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the Novorossiysk submarine, deployed hypersonic weapons against a maritime target in the Mediterranean Sea.