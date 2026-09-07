Cuba incurs almost $9 bln in damage from US blockade in one year — top diplomat

HAVANA, September 7. /TASS/. The damage inflicted on Cuba by the US trade, economic, and financial blockade from March 2025 to March 2026 exceeded $8.83 billion, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

"The damage done by the United State policy of economic suffocation over the period from March 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026 amounted to more than $8.83 billion," he told a news conference on the presentation of Cuba’s report about negative impacts of the US blockade.

The report was also referred to diplomatic missions accredited in Cuba and will be submitted to the US General Assembly.

According to the minister, the current figure is a "record high, exceeding the one cited in the previous report by 7%." "The overall damage [caused by the more than 60-year-long blockade] in current prices totals more than $178.7 billion, which is 4.7% higher than the figure cited in the previous report," he noted.

The top Cuban diplomat said that the UN General Assembly will next meet to vote on a resolution demanding that the United States lift its blockade of Cuba on October 27 and 28. "Despite the continuing pressure by the US government, including through their embassies, our people is convinced that the overwhelming majority on the planet will support us during the voting which will take place on October 28," he stressed.