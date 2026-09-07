Russia to ease visa rules, upgrade infrastructure to boost Far East tourism

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian authorities plan to introduce a series of measures to boost the appeal of the Far East for domestic and foreign tourists, including upgrading transport infrastructure and easing visa procedures, according to the draft Socio-Economic Development Strategy for the Far Eastern Federal District through 2030.

"Priority measures for promoting the Far Eastern Federal District's tourism product in national and global markets include simplifying visa procedures and adapting tourism services for foreign visitors," the document states.

The strategy also outlines plans to modernize regional airports, expand flight networks, improve road infrastructure, and upgrade port facilities to support cruise tourism.

According to the document, the region's tourism sector continues to show rapid growth. The latest data shows that tourist traffic in 2024 increased by 36% compared to 2022 levels, outperforming the national average by 1.6 times, while collective accommodation capacity expanded by 19% over the same period.