Finland finishes building fence on border with Russia

STOCKHOLM, September 7. /TASS/. Finland has completed the construction of a 200-kilometer-long fence on the border with Russia, the Finnish Border Guard reported.

The project launched in 2024 cost an estimated €365 million, according to the border guard of the Nordic country. Finland spent the last two years building a 4.5-meter-high fence and accompanying road network. A technical surveillance system has also been installed. The construction involved hundreds of Finnish companies, with up to 600 people and 150 machines working at the construction sites on a daily basis.

"The border fence also furthers effective border surveillance, situational awareness and mobility of our patrols," the Finnish Border Guard quoted its chief, Markku Hassinen, as saying in a press release.