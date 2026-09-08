Moscow court fines Pinterest $40,420 over prohibited content

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined image-sharing service Pinterest 3.5 mln rubles ($40,420) for publishing information prohibited from distribution in Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Pinterest Inc. is found guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.50 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure by the owner of a social network to fulfill the obligation to monitor content in order to restrict access to information about drug production, methods of committing suicide, or materials containing pornographic images of minors) and is sentenced to a fine of 3.5 mln rubles," the judge said, reading out the ruling.

Pinterest is an online social service and visual content platform that allows users to discover, save, and share images and videos. It combines features of a social network and a digital image-hosting service, with an emphasis on visual ideas and their organization. The company has previously been fined for violating Russian law.