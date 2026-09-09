Russia’s Dan-T munition is export version of Banderole missile — expert

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Dan-T munition, demonstrated at the International Airshow in Egypt, is an export version of the Banderol missile, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"As far as the Dan-T is concerned, we understand that an export version was presented--known to us by the now quite recognizable name Banderol--which regularly engages targets deep within enemy territory," he said.

Stepanov emphasized that the Dan-T can be deployed from various types of launchers, including those manufactured abroad. "It is possible that such a weapon could be adapted for both land-based and naval platforms," he noted.

In his view, this promising loitering munition has "very similar characteristics" to long-range cruise missiles. "When compared to the SCALP/Storm Shadow in terms of capabilities, they are more limited in strike range," Stepanov pointed out.

"One of the munition’s main competitive advantages is its significantly lower cost compared to Western counterparts," he added.

About munition

The Dan-T is a loitering munition with a range of up to 450 km. Weighing up to 270 kilograms and equipped with a compact turbojet engine, it can be deployed from both aircraft and helicopters. The Dan-T is designed to fly in a stealth mode to evade air defense systems and operates completely autonomously after launch from its carrier. As Rostec told TASS, the munition’s high effectiveness has been confirmed by hundreds of successful launches against enemy targets in the special military operation zone

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 is taking place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.