Russia to respond to attacks on its airfields as military deems right — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia will respond to Kiev's attacks on its airfields when and how the military deems appropriate, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"In such a way and at such a time as our military deems appropriate," the Kremlin representative explained when asked when Russia may retaliate and in what fashion.

According to US President Donald Trump, during yesterday's telephone conversation, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said very emphatically, that he would have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields. Peskov confirmed that Putin did indeed tell Trump about plans to respond to the attack.

On June 1, Kiev used drones to carry out terrorist attacks against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all fires were extinguished. The Defense Ministry added that there were no casualties among military personnel or civilian personnel. Some suspects involved in the terrorist attacks have been detained.