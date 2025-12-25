Putin already sent Trump telegram wishing him a Merry Christmas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already sent a Christmas greeting to his US counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president has already congratulated Trump on Christmas and sent him a telegram on the occasion," he said.

Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov had previously announced Moscow's plans to congratulate the US president on the winter holidays. He noted that, as "polite people," the Russian leadership would certainly send a message to Washington.