No topic off-limits for Modi’s upcoming talks with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss regional and global security, trade and all other topics on the agenda during the Indian leader’s upcoming visit to Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We (Russia and India - TASS) jointly take part in integration processes, so regional affairs, regional security and global security are always at the top of the agenda. In addition, of course, our bilateral trade and economic interaction is always a focal point," the Kremlin official said, answering a question about what topics will be discussed at the negotiations between Putin and Modi.

As Peskov noted, Moscow and New Delhi have "mutual political will" to develop cooperation in a variety of areas. "Given the very trusting nature of the relationship between President Putin and Prime Minister Modi, we can expect that there will be an exchange of views on all issues that are on the agenda, and there are many of them," Peskov added.

As Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters earlier, Modi’s visit to Russia is being actively prepared, but he did not give a specific date. In turn, a TASS source close to the new Indian parliament reported that the visit of the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled for July 8-9.

As the Tribune newspaper noted, Modi's visit to Moscow will focus on strengthening Indian-Russian ties. The publication stressed that the coming meeting was significant since it will take place shortly after Modi was elected to head the government for a third term, as well as after Putin’s re-election in March of this year.

The last time Modi visited Russia on an official visit was in 2019 to participate in the Eastern Economic Forum. Putin, as head of the Russian state, has visited India nine times, his last official visit took place in 2018. The leaders of the countries maintain regular communication, including on the sidelines of various events and international associations. Putin and Modi also regularly communicate by phone. During a phone conversation on June 5, the Russian President congratulated Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party (Indian People's Party) in the general parliamentary elections. The first personal meeting of the leaders took place in July 2014 in Brazil at the sixth BRICS summit.