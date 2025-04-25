Syrians from Latakia, Tartus take shelter from violence at Russian base — Moscow’s envoy

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Some Syrians have sought refuge at Russia’s Hmeimim Air Base to escape violence in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, Moscow’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The situation in the coastal areas, primarily in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, remains alarming as the level of tensions and instability remains high there. These regions have not yet recovered from the tragic events that claimed civilian lives, mostly members of the Alawite community, and forced thousands to leave their homes," he noted at a UN Security Council meeting on Syria. "We would like to point out that many of those who were affected by or fled violence found temporary refuge abroad, while some took shelter at Russia’s Hmeimim air bases, where they are still staying," the Russian envoy added.

According to Nebenzya, Russia urges the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs "to pay special attention to the humanitarian situation in these regions, where, according to UN estimates, at least 1.2 million Syrians are in dire need of assistance."

On March 6, clashes broke out between the security forces loyal to the new Syrian authorities and the armed groups supporting former Syrian President Bashar Assad in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs. The fiercest fighting took place in the city of Jableh, home to the Alawite religious minority, to which the Assad family belongs. Over 1,500 people were killed in the clashes.

On March 9, the office of Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced the formation of an independent committee to investigate what happened. The committee’s mandate is to investigate "crimes against civilians," and "attacks on state institutions, the army and security officers," as well as to identify those responsible.