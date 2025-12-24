Social unity around grand goals is key to Russia's achievements, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian society, numbering in the millions, demonstrates a remarkable unity around grand aspirations, and this collective spirit is the foundation of the great achievements that lie ahead for the nation, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared during the state awards ceremony in the Kremlin.

He noted that, tradition dictates, the ceremony takes place on the eve of the New Year - an atmosphere filled with anticipation and reflection. "It is a time when we look back on the past and set our sights on the future, believing that extraordinary progress awaits us," Putin said.

Expressing confidence in the nation's potential, he emphasized, "Great achievements and many good things are within our reach. I am certain that these hopes will materialize; the key to this success is the creative power of Russian society."

Putin highlighted the readiness of millions to unite around shared, noble goals - whether in industry, military endeavors, science, agriculture, or in the realms of culture and education. "This collective effort is the driving force behind our progress," he affirmed.

Addressing those present in the Catherine Hall of the Senate Palace, Putin said, "The awards and titles bestowed upon you are a recognition of your impeccable professionalism, genuine patriotism, and heartfelt love for the Motherland. These honors reflect society’s acknowledgment of your remarkable contributions - achievements that are vital for Russia and for all our people."