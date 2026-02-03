Putin, Saudi Crown Prince discuss OPEC+ and energy markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Stability of the global energy market and cooperation in the OPEC+ format became the topic for the telephone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

"The course of the joint work in the OPEC+ format to support stability of the global energy market were also discussed," the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Current international and regional problems" were among the topics in the conversation between Putin and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. "Personal communications will continue," the Kremlin added.