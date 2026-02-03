Trump not surprised by Russia's response to Kiev's attacks, focuses on diplomacy

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trumps was not surprised to learn about Russia’s massive strike in retaliation to Ukraine’s attacks and continues his diplomatic efforts toward settling the conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"Yeah, I spoke with the President about it this morning, and his reaction was, unfortunately, ‘Unsurprised.’ These are two countries who have been engaged in a very brutal war for several years, a war that would have never started if the President [Trump] were still in office," she said. "It (the conflict - TASS) started because of the weakness and incompetence of the previous President, Joe Biden, and that's why the President continues so aggressively to pursue a diplomacy to end this war."

The Russian defense ministry reported earlier that in retaliation to Ukraine’s attacks on civilian facilities in Russia Russian forces had delivered massive strikes on Ukraine’s defense sector infrastructure and energy facilities used for military purposes.