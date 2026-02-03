Australia announces sanctions against Iranian citizens, entities

SYDNEY, February 3. /TASS/. Australia has imposed sanctions against 20 Iranian citizens, including representatives of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), in its list, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has declared.

"The Australian Government is today imposing further targeted financial sanctions <…> 20 individuals and 3 entities sanctioned today include senior officials and entities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who are complicit in oppressing the Iranian people, violently suppressing domestic protests, and threatening lives both inside and outside Iran," Wong said, noting that Australian authorities had previously designated the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism (on November 27, 2025).

The minister also reported that, to date, Australia has imposed sanctions on over 300 Iranian citizens and entities.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, and spread to most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. On January 23, Araghchi said that the death toll from the riots had reached 3,117, with both civilians and security officers among the victims.